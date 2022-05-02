“My feminism in the mud” – Social media feminist admits as she marries her heartthrob

Mercedes Ekwutosim Okwukogu, a Nigerian lady, has thrown the feminist community into chaos after announcing her wedding over the weekend.

The lady, who is well-known on Facebook for advocating feminism, shared a photo from her traditional wedding in which she knelt down for her spouse.

Mercedes wrote; ”Chaii!!! My feminism in the mud!!!!”

Her colleagues took to their Facebook pages to cry out over her ‘betrayal’ while also congratulating her on getting married.

See her post:

The news of Mercedes Ekwutosim Okwukogu’s marriage elicited diverse emotions, with many people being taken aback because they couldn’t have guessed she was in a relationship.

Reacting a Facebook user @Viola Ifeyinwa wrote, “The coven has scattered chai, Mercedes, you have betrialed us! why did you kneel for Eric? Were you not informed that we do kneel for men (except when…sorry koff koff)! Congratulations Ndi Nkem!!!…”

See more reactions below,