TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why we killed military couple in Imo – Unknown Gunmen

“What Yul Edochie’s second marriage has done to my home” Actor…

What a ritualist told me about some billionaires paying N2M to…

My fiancee is finding it difficult to have s*x – Man cries out for help

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man has cried out for help over his fiancee who’s finding it really difficult and painful to have s*x with him.

According to him, she is not able to have s#x and he’s already planning to marry her.

Read below:

READ ALSO

”Show us your man” – Fan question DJ Cuppy about her…

Man shares story of how he met the love of his life

“Good evening my brothers and sisters, I sincerely needs urgent help/assistance for my Fiancee.

Met her in 2012, started dating in 2014, had our first s#x in 2019, but since that 2019, anytime I make moves to have s#x with Her, it’s always through fight, to cut the story short, she find s#x extremely painful that even anything that pass cuddling, she’ll start crying, this might sound funny, but seriously it is not.

I talked to Her about it, booked an appointment with a gynecologist, my babe didn’t show up, I tried to get her s#xual supplements, she said they have side effects, and she disposed them.

Now, the problem is, we’re planning our introduction, and we’re yet to get any solution to the problem at hand. Please, who have any idea of what we can do about it.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why we killed military couple in Imo – Unknown Gunmen

“What Yul Edochie’s second marriage has done to my home” Actor Junior Pope cries…

What a ritualist told me about some billionaires paying N2M to ladies to sleep…

‘You’re getting old, stop being local’ – Peggy Ovire tells Frederick Leonard as…

Lady shows off the job that fetches her cool N2million monthly

You look like Tinubu – Reactions as Eniola Badmus shares ‘no makeup’ photos

Yul is my dream job, I won’t suffer – Second wife, Judy Austin

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Couple turn their wedding reception into a prayer crusade in Anambra State…

Reactions as BBNaija’s Lilo Aderogba makes cryptic post about…

“I prayed, fasted for 90 days and a spirit told me to jump off the cliff”…

My fiancee is finding it difficult to have s*x – Man cries out for help

Osibanjo begs God to help Buhari fight insecurity

“This aunty is 46, but claims she’s 36” – Toyin Lawani…

‘Dodges’ of London is back – James Brown screams as he lands…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More