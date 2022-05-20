My two sisters slept with my hubby and one of them had a child with him – Lady shares experience

A lady identified as Rachel Wanjiku has narrated her experience with sisters who had an affair with her husband.

The single mother of four revealed to interviewers that she married early and dropped out of school because he parents could not afford the school fees.

She narrated how her mother in law maltreated her because they lived in the same compound before she moved out with her husband.

Later in her marriage, her husband would leave home for months without saying a word and not thinking about her or the welfare of the kids but she never questioned him.

Racheal disclosed how a sister revealed to her that her other female siblings had been sleeping with her husband and one even had a child for him.

She also revealed that her biological mother knew about it but appeared to be fine with it.

In pain, Rachel left her matrimonial home for her siblings and has not been in communication with her mother since.