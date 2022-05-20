TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A man identified as Emmanuel has narrated how his wife went into a coma that lasted three months after birthing twins for him.

He narrated this story in an interview with Afrimax.

He said his spouse was healthy before labour but after giving birth to the twins through CS, she went into coma and didn’t wake for three months.

The twins had no breast milk and were fed daily on artificial milk. Emmanuel disclosed that he had to stop his work to take care of his babies while praying that his wife returns.

He added that when she finally awoke three months later, she had lost count of day and thought it was the following day after labour. Emmanuel thanked God for honouring his prayers.

