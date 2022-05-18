Na dem dey rush starboy – Fans excited as Chris Brown says Wizkid will be on his new album

Popular American singer, Chris Brown has revealed that Afrobeat singer, Wizkid will be on his new album that would be released soon.

The award winning singer made this known on his social media page as he named out the singers that would be on his album entitled “Breezy”

Surprisingly, super star singer, Wizkid came first in the album which has got a lot of fans screaming with excitement.



The album is set to be released on June 24, 2022.



Fans have hailed the singer as they claim that Wizkid doesn’t seek out artistes; they seek him out.

Star boy is known for his reticent attitude, never boasting of his achievements or revealing his plans. The recent news of his collaboration with the American singer has set fans’ hearts racing.