TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi releases bedroom video of ex-husband, Justin Dean…

Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla allegedly dating Kizz…

“I think you’re losing your brain” – Politician…

“Na fornication be that” – Reactions as Wofai shares ‘male-organ shaped food’ she was served in Paris

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Wofai Ewa, popularly known as Wofai Fada, a seasoned actor and chef, has shared photos of the’male-organ shaped food’ she was served in Paris, France.

The popular comedienne and actress, who is currently on vacation in France, visited a restaurant and was served a meal in the shape of a male private part.

Bewildered by the weird meal, Wofai took to Instagram to share photos of the food as she ate it and said: “Wetin dey really occur for the city? I’m officially done with Paris! Ive seen enough.”

READ ALSO

“I married my wife to stop fornication, let her…

This is what Rihanna’s meeting with President Macron means…

See below.


Her posts however, stirred up reactions as one commenter categorized the meal as fornication, while another encouraged her to go ahead and eat a man’s organ.

See comments below

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi releases bedroom video of ex-husband, Justin Dean with 19-year-old…

Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla allegedly dating Kizz Daniel as they…

“I think you’re losing your brain” – Politician Galadima…

Why Korra Obidi wants to destr0y me – Justin Dean finally opens up

Funke Akindele reveals names of twin sons weeks after their faces got exposed

AMVCA: Mr. Macaroni responds to twitter user who said Sabinus didn’t deserve to…

Bobrisky shades James Brown over outfit to AMVCA

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Your best feature is your beautiful smile” – BBNaija’s Saga pens…

Married women protest against young ladies snatching their husbands in Imo state…

“Na fornication be that” – Reactions as Wofai shares ‘male-organ shaped…

Man left heartbroken after finding out his girlfriend of 4 years is engaged to…

Man warns Dababy to hold his phone tight as fans mob him in Lagos (Video)

You pay doctors millions for body surgery and pay me peanut to cover the ccar…

Bride’s mother climbs up stage to stop her daughter from kissing husband…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More