“Na fornication be that” – Reactions as Wofai shares ‘male-organ shaped food’ she was served in Paris

Wofai Ewa, popularly known as Wofai Fada, a seasoned actor and chef, has shared photos of the’male-organ shaped food’ she was served in Paris, France.

The popular comedienne and actress, who is currently on vacation in France, visited a restaurant and was served a meal in the shape of a male private part.

Bewildered by the weird meal, Wofai took to Instagram to share photos of the food as she ate it and said: “Wetin dey really occur for the city? I’m officially done with Paris! Ive seen enough.”

See below.



Her posts however, stirred up reactions as one commenter categorized the meal as fornication, while another encouraged her to go ahead and eat a man’s organ.

See comments below