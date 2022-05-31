TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial Nigerian tiktoker, Tosin Silverdam has claimed that reality tv star, Nengi Rebecca is in a relationship with the Grammy award winner.

The TikTok blogger shared a video on his Instagram page of the singer attending a party with Nengi Rebecca.

In the video, she was spotted at Burna Boy’s side while he exchanged pleasantries with attendees at the club party.

Tosin further shouted out to Nengi to stop hiding her relationship with ‘odogwu’.

Reacting to this, some Nigerians dragged the tiktoker while some others were more interested in finding out more details about the alleged intimate relationship between the duo.

Charis shady said:
“Omo who go give me update like this? I really need to know about these two. 🤣🤣”

See video on Instagram:

