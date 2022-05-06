Netizens share their observation as Kizz Daniel finally reveals faces of his lookalike sons (Video)

On Thursday, the faces of Jelani and Jalil, the two lookalike sons of popular Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel, were seen for the first time in public.

The Oshe crooner took to his official Instagram page to share a clip that clearly depicted the faces of the little boys driving in their impressive miniature Benz, with the caption: “Never too young to buga, we are outside tonight.”

As reactions trail, netizens expressed surprise over how fast the little boys have grown.

@Deborah Peu affirmed that they truly share a striking resemblance.

@Debwin: “These boys are well fed I guess, look at how fast they have grown.”

Nevertheless, netizens also caught a glimpse of the impressive interior of the singer’s mansion.

