Ngozi Ezeonu marks 57th birthday with ageless photos

By Ezie Innocent

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ngozi Ezeonu has taken to Instagram to share lovely photos as she marks her 57th birthday.
Announcing her birthday on her official Instagram page, the stunning actress wrote a sweet, short message to herself.

The mother-of-four who seems never to age has shared stunning images of herself in equally magnificent red dress which has left fans in awe.

Ngozi Ezeonu
After the actress, who is known for playing roles of a Queen in Nollywood films, announced her birthday with stunning photos, fans and colleagues have sent their many birthday wishes to her.
Monalisa Chinda wrote: “Happiest Birthday to you the most beautiful.”

Jennifer Eliogu wrote: “Happy birthday mma Lulu Uno. May the rest of your life be the best of it ma. “

