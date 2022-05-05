TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian lady identified as Ugochi Nworie has been found lifeless in a hotel in Ebonyi state with her pr*vate part allegedly missing.

According to a report by Channels, Ugochi was found dead found on Monday, May 2, 2022, a day after arriving the hotel located at G-Hostel Junction, Abakaliki, the state capital, with some men.

An eyewitness claimed she was found her two hands and legs tied. She was reportedly blindfolded and her pr*vate part had allegedly been cut off.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday in Abakaliki, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Loveth Odah, said investigations are on to uncover the circumstances that led to the untimely death of the young lady.

She assured the general public that the command will carry out a thorough investigation to get to the root of the matter, apprehend the culprits and bring them to book.

