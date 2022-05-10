Nigerian Lady Mourns Sister Who Died In Motor Accident

A heartbroken lady identified as Ndiana Utuk, is mourning the death of her sister, Nsisong Utuk, who died in a tragic motor accident.

Reports gathered that the accident involving an Aba-Uyo bound bus occurred late last month and claimed many lives.

Mourning her sister, Ndiana said she only went on a normal business trip, but had to lose her life during the trip.

She lamented bitterly over the fact that she is yet to come to terms with her sister leaving the world.

“You only went on a normal business trip as usual and that was the end, hmmm. Is this how people go out without returning back…hmmm?”

“The story is becoming true by the day…what a world. Always in deep thought, how and why you disappeared like that.” Ndiana wrote.