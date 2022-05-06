Nigerian lady shares photos of herself during and after pregnancy

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to show off photos of herself during and after pregnancy.

Sharing adorable photos of herself online, she revealed how pregnancy changed her and made her look like a shadow of herself.

In the video which she shared, she was spotted with a huge nose while carrying her unborn child.

In her after pregnancy photos, the beautiful lady regained her beauty, as she flaunted herself on new look.

This is coming shortly after another lady showed off epic transformation following her pregnancy.

In the viral video, the lady identified as Aderonke revealed how much pregnancy changed her body and her skin colour.

Apparently, in the before photos which she shared, she was looking so fair while her after photos showed a very dark skinned pregnant woman.

Sharing the photo, Aderonke stated clearly that being a pregnant woman humbled her so much.

However, reacting to this, some Nigerians claimed that she was into bleaching and pregnancy only brought out her true colour.

Some others insisted that she didn’t bleach her skin at all, but rather, pregnancy hormones made her look darker than normal.

