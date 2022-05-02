Nigerian LGBTQ members stage protest in Abuja, demand equal rights

On Monday, members of Nigeria’s LGBTQ community held their first-ever demonstration in Abuja, the country’s capital.

The gang that invaded Unity Fountain demanded that their lives be recognized and that they be granted the same rights as every other Nigerian, irrespective of gender.

Members were spotted carrying placards and wearing shirts that read, ‘Queer rights are human rights,’ and ‘Trans life matters.’

This comes only weeks after the House of Representatives tried to change the same sex act that would put crossdressers in jail across the country.

Watch the video below;

