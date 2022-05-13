Nigerian man dissolves his marriage after discovering his new wife is an ‘Osu’

A man has been forced to end his marriage of one month after discovering his new wife is an ‘Osu’ by Igbo tradition.

According to @_Oluchy who shared the info on Twitter, the man involved is her cousin and he dated his wife for five years without knowing that she is an Osu.

Taking to Twitter to relay her cousin’s story, @_Oluchy advised Igbos to ask their partners questions about their ancestry so they don’t end up like her cousin.

She wrote,

“So my cousin just called me from Abj telling me his newly married wife just left. A woman he’s dated for 5years and they recently tied the knot over there. 😩

Apparently he found out she’s an outcast (osu). Man didn’t ask questions, just went straight and got married. 🤦

I asked him why he never asked when they were dating, he said he didn’t think she’d be one.

Now a one month wedding has been dissolved just like that.

See ehn asking your partner some questions before marriage is very important o.

Lol. A full breed marrying an outcast has consequences, it’s not about new generation or old generation. It is what it is.

No matter how we package it. Even though it’s been nullified, it’ll be very difficult to let go. I didn’t make the rules, so don’t come here to insult me.

No one discriminates anyone. They can vibe, but can’t marry. That’s all.

When y’all are done crying here, take an osu to your people for marriage, come back and tell us the outcome.”