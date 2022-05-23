Nkechi Blessing excited after anonymous fan placed her on N1m monthly allowance

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular actress and socialite, Nkechi Blessing has revealed that an anonymous male admirer of hers has placed her on a one million naira monthly allowance.
It can be recalled that days earlier the actress had revealed that an anonymous person had sent her one million naira to take herself out.

Nkechi Blessing who appears to be loved by many and has a anonymous admirer has once again been expressed her joy over what the admirer has done for her.

Nkechi Blessing
The secret admirer has now placed the actress on a monthly allowance of a whooping one million naira.

The elated actress took to instagram to write:

Set awon Mr Anonymous baba literally just placed me on a 1m monthly allowance… Identity still not known oooo. You will see this I appreciate all you do Mr A”

“God has special mom’s of love for me, Cus I myself don’t know how I survive life, he has his own ways of coming thru.. I am grateful”.

