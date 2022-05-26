Nkechi Blessing splashes $100 on her nails after being placed on N1million monthly allowance

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has expressed her displeasure with the excessive amount of money she spent on her nails.

The actress, who is currently in London, revealed that she spent $100, or 60,000 naira, on her nails.

Showing off the nails, Nkechi Blessing wrote, “Yes I am showing you the Nails. Cus this whole nails na 100$. A whole 60k Gbese ooooo. Which acct I want write this one bayi?”.

The actress who had been in the news as a result of her messy split from her ex, Opeyemi Falegan had screamed out in delight over this.

According to Nkechi, the man placed her on an extravagant allowance despite not knowing his identity.

Nkechi Blessing appreciated him for his sweet love and gesture.

“Set awon Mr Anonymous baba literally just placed me on a 1m monthly allowance… Identity still not known oooo. You will see this I appreciate all you do Mr A”.

