By Shalom

A video of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and another lady has sparked reactions from Nigerians on social media.

In the video making the rounds online, Yul Edochie was spotted getting romantic with the lady.

While some fans believe the video is real, others insist it is staged or could be from a movie which will soon be released.

Ada Marvelous wrote:
“No be Yul Edochie be this abi my eye dey pain me?”

Camille Johnson said:

“This looks like a movie but make we dey watch sha.”

Omalicha said:
“This Yul Edochie too like romance movies even after marrying two women. Abeg go and rest joor. My respect for you don diminish totally.”

Gideon added:

“This guy na real woman wrapper. See as em dey keep face like innocent person.”

