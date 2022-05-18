TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I kept my marriage to Taaooma a secret – Abula

Uche Jombo reacts after being dragged into Rita Dominic’s…

Iyabo Ojo blows hot as she reacts to reports about daughter,…

OAP Gabriel and wife welcome first child after four miscarriages

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular On Air personality, actor and singer Gabriel Akhuetie and his wife are in an extremely elated mood as they welcome first child after suffering four miscarriages.
The happy couple had tied the nupital knot in January 2020, but hadn’t been able to give birth to their own child.

His wife had within two years, experienced four miscarriages until the Lord decided to wipe her tears and anxiety away as he gives the couple a child of their own.

The excited couple has taken to social media to share the good news as friends and colleagues stormed the comment section with congratulatory messages.

READ ALSO

Drama as man catches wife in bed with married neighbor

“I’m still in love with my ex girlfriend”…

He wrote:

This was our 5th pregnancy in 2 years. We had 4 miscarriages and do many challenges but God is always on time! Welcome to the world son! We’ve been waiting for you for so long”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I kept my marriage to Taaooma a secret – Abula

Uche Jombo reacts after being dragged into Rita Dominic’s marriage saga

Iyabo Ojo blows hot as she reacts to reports about daughter, Priscilla dating…

Evangelist Eucharia Anunobi is allegedly having an affair with her 27 year old…

Davido’s alleged girlfriend, Ama Reginald reportedly moves into singer’s house…

You are crazy – Funke Akindele slams crossdresser James Brown in video

Couple reportedly slump and die while having s*x in Oyo

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Na dem dey rush starboy – Fans excited as Chris Brown says Wizkid will be on his…

OAP Gabriel and wife welcome first child after four miscarriages

“Odogwu 001” – Portable reacts as Burna Boy reveals intention to use…

Fan stirs speculations about domestic violence in Helen Paul’s marriage

Actor Jnr Pope laments after girl who made N50k a night from prostitution wants…

I am going through a rough time – DJ Cuppy laments

Burna Boy says he wishes to make Portable the cover of his album

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More