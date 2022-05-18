OAP Gabriel and wife welcome first child after four miscarriages

Popular On Air personality, actor and singer Gabriel Akhuetie and his wife are in an extremely elated mood as they welcome first child after suffering four miscarriages.

The happy couple had tied the nupital knot in January 2020, but hadn’t been able to give birth to their own child.

His wife had within two years, experienced four miscarriages until the Lord decided to wipe her tears and anxiety away as he gives the couple a child of their own.

The excited couple has taken to social media to share the good news as friends and colleagues stormed the comment section with congratulatory messages.

He wrote:

“This was our 5th pregnancy in 2 years. We had 4 miscarriages and do many challenges but God is always on time! Welcome to the world son! We’ve been waiting for you for so long”.

