“Odogwu 001” – Portable reacts as Burna Boy reveals intention to use him as album cover

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Controversial music star, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable has reacted to Burna Boy’s desire to use him as album cover.
Earlier today, it was reported that the self styled African giant, Burna Boy took to the microblogging platform, Twitter to express his desire to use portable as his album cover.
Burna boy shared a photoshopped photo of Portable dressed immaculately in a cassock with what looked like a bible in hand, saying he has this deep down desire to use that picture as his album cover.

The fast-rising star who saw the tweet reacted immediately to it as he urged Burna Boy to storm the studio with him, hailing him ‘Odogwu 001’

Portable quoted Burna Boy’s post with the caption:

Odogwu 001, make we enter studio my boss 😂🙏🏽

