TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian lady in tears as she narrates ordeal with neighbor, Osas

Why I stopped getting movie roles – Actress Nse Ikpe-Etim…

I am not a thief, it was mistake: Justin Dean reacts after Korra…

On mother’s day, my pikin dey drink garri – Heartbroken woman cries out

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has broken down in tears over her inability to provide good food for her little child, even on mother’s day.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the lady claimed she has no money to feed and could only afford to give her baby garri to drink.

Sharing the emotional video, the heartbroken mother said she’s putting her daughter up for adoption because she can no longer take it.

READ ALSO

Stranded lady begs female friend to allow her sleep in her…

” You make it look so easy”, Adekunle Gold celebrates wife,…

“Today wey be mother’s day, see wetin my pikin dey drink. My pikin dey drink garri. I’m ready to adopt my baby. I don reach my limit”, the lady lamented.

Reacting to this, sympathetic Nigerians advised the lady to have faith and believe that it shall be well.

Watch video below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian lady in tears as she narrates ordeal with neighbor, Osas

Why I stopped getting movie roles – Actress Nse Ikpe-Etim finally reveals…

I am not a thief, it was mistake: Justin Dean reacts after Korra Obidi called…

Lady narrates embarrassing thing a man did to her after telling him she’s…

Why I agreed to marry Eazi – Temi Otedola opens up

Korra Obidi rages as she rolls out receipts to prove that Justin Dean stole her…

Simi addresses fans who raised concerns on the need to change stylist over ‘poor…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

On mother’s day, my pikin dey drink garri – Heartbroken woman cries…

Stranded lady begs female friend to allow her sleep in her boyfriend’s…

After 16 years of waiting, Nigerian man dies three months after his wife gave…

Man shares scary experience after renting a haunted house in Abuja

Married woman who lost one eye to domestic violence, dies as husband beats her…

“I had just N3500” – Father of quadruplets who ran away after…

You don’t have the ability to choose who to fall in love with – Yul…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More