On mother’s day, my pikin dey drink garri – Heartbroken woman cries out

A lady has broken down in tears over her inability to provide good food for her little child, even on mother’s day.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the lady claimed she has no money to feed and could only afford to give her baby garri to drink.

Sharing the emotional video, the heartbroken mother said she’s putting her daughter up for adoption because she can no longer take it.

“Today wey be mother’s day, see wetin my pikin dey drink. My pikin dey drink garri. I’m ready to adopt my baby. I don reach my limit”, the lady lamented.

Reacting to this, sympathetic Nigerians advised the lady to have faith and believe that it shall be well.

