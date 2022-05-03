Osibanjo begs God to help Buhari fight insecurity

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo has begged God to help President Muhammadu Buhari fight insecurity in the country.

Osinbajo said the prayer at the Ramadan reception President Muhammadu Buhari hosted on Monday at the Banquet Hall of the State House.

“I pray that the almighty God will continually help you and help our government to tackle every one of the various challenges as we confront them”, he said.

Osinbajo further thanked God for giving Buhari the life and strength to tackle “the challenges”.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) acknowledged that there is no leader that is not confronted with his own or her own problems.

“Mr President, we really want to thank God for our nation, and I think that this is a perfect opportunity to thank God that our nation is together and united”, he said.

