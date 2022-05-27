TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Osinachi family fix date for late singer’s burial, hints at returning bride price

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

The funeral date for late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu has finally been announced by her family.

According to a message sent to BBC News Igbo, Osinachi will be buried on June 25, 2022.

In a slight twist, they pledged that the late songstress would be buried in her father’s compound in Isuochi, Abia State, rather than her husband’s home.

The singer’s bride price may also be returned, according to the displeased family.

See the BBC Igbo report below:

