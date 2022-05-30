Papaya Ex gifts out brand new Lexus car and 10 iPhones in celebration of 1M followers (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Raheem Abike, a.k.a. Papaya Ex, a popular brand influencer, gives away a brand new Lexus car and iPhone smart devices as she celebrates 1 million Instagram followers.

The influencer who threw a party for her fans drew a large crowd and gave away a brand new car and smartphones worth N5 million to a lucky winner.

This comes days after gifting her mother a brand new SUV car as a token of appreciation for the unending love and support.

Prior to the party, Papaya Ex had taken to Instagram to announce,

“2020, 40 thousand followers, 2022 I’m celebrating 1 million followers 🥺🎉. It feels so emotional cause I know how hard and focused I am towards my work.

I’ll be giving out a Lexus car and iPhones to lucky people on Sunday 🥰 to appreciate the support so far cause honestly without y’all, no big paps one way or the other.

A big thank you to everyone❤️ I wish you all the good things of life and all you wish me😘.”


In a video making rounds on social media, fans went berserk as they contest for the keys to the new car which was eventually won by a young lady.

 

