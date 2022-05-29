TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I have gone back to my ex” – Korra Obidi spills barely 3 months…

James Brown pleads, protects his thing, as curious ladies pull…

Actor Sam Ajibola replies those who said his son looks like…

Party delegate ecstatically flaunts new car after primary elections (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A party delegate sparked outrage online after displaying the exotic and brand new car he acquired following several party primaries.

The man identified as Chief Agworo was seen in the video looking overjoyed as he received hearty cheers from the youths present.

This comes after netizens claimed that delegates received thousands of dollars in exchange for their votes during the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential election.

READ ALSO

Beautiful wife breaks down in tears as her husband gifts her…

Moment female IG star caught woman opening her car to sit…

Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike were accused of being the proponent of a corruption-ridden primary election.

This recent video has now triggered a lot of questions from social media users.

The caption on the video reads:

“Congratulations Chief Agworo… Delegate Sweet.”

Watch the clip below:

 

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I have gone back to my ex” – Korra Obidi spills barely 3 months after…

James Brown pleads, protects his thing, as curious ladies pull off his trousers…

Actor Sam Ajibola replies those who said his son looks like Obasanjo

Man buys 2022 BMW for his mum to celebrate her while alive (Photos)

Lady in viral leaked Akwa Ibom tape narrates how it happened (Video)

S*x-for-roles: “This means it’s true” – Reactions as Zicsaloma breaks silence

“Someone told me that my father used my legs to make money” –…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Party delegate ecstatically flaunts new car after primary elections (Video)

Nigerian content creator, Ashmusy, counts her blessings and lists her…

Netizens react to video showing how bikers stormed Seme border to welcome Kunle…

S*x-for-roles: “This means it’s true” – Reactions as Zicsaloma breaks silence

“I chose to stop reacting to life and start living it” – Kaffy speaks amid…

Davido calls out show promoter in Italy for refusing to pay his balance for a…

“I never slept with your best friend; move on” – Dancer…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More