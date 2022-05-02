Pastor sends out bridesmaids over ‘indecent dressing’ during church wedding

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian pastor reportedly sent out a bridal train from his church in Ekpoma, Edo state during a wedding ceremony.

An attendee revealed that the pastor sent out the bridesmaids because they were allegedly dressed in an indecent manner.

In a video shared by Instablog9ja, the clergyman explained that the church rules clearly state that people must dress decently in the House of God

He said the bridal train flouted the order and asked them to go out to wait for him to come pray for them separately.

”Wahala o. The pastor chased the bridal train from the church over indecent dressing. Happened in Ekpoma, Edo state,” said a caption that accompanied the clip.

Watch the video below;

In reaction, sandypreneur said; One of the many reasons why church service dey always empty

mz_tresh; Do they not know that they are supposed to cover up? I don’t get. After church, you can open it. Respect the house of God.

joelilyofficial; Nawaooo ooo Hmmmm Some Pastors be doing too much

llinasbeadsandaccessories; Church rules obey them

officialbobbyfredrick__; No don’t criticize the pastor, there are wears for different occasions n places , if they weren’t dressed decent for church they shouldn’t have entered, they would have gone to the reception venue straight 😏

officialtej; you cannot change church rules. You cannot be in Rome and be behaving like Egyptians.

