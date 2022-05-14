“People tend to cause havoc when they don’t like you” Toyin Lawani blows hot as she drags Chioma Ikokwu

Toyin Lawani, a celebrity stylist, has accused Chioma Ikokwu, a reality star and businesswoman, of spreading false rumors about her.

On Twitter, the mother of one who stars on the hit reality show Real Housewives of Lagos was mercilessly chastised for disparaging Laura Ikeji’s son.

The show’s housemates had gone to Laura Ikeji’s runway show, and Toyin, who was sitting next to Chioma, was on the phone with her.

Unfortunately, Chioma claimed that Toyin was comparing her own son, Tenor to Laura’s son.

Taking to her Instagram page, Toyin Lawani dragged both Chioma and the show’s organisers for painting her in the wrong light.

Her post reads,