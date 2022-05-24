Popular TikToker Oscar Brown reportedly poisoned to death by best friend

Oscar Brown, a popular TikTok star and Brand Influencer, has died. On Monday, May 23, he died in Asaba, Delta State.

The content creator, according to his friends, was poisoned to death by his best friend.

One of his close friends announced his death, saying he had previously been poisoned but survived, only to be poisoned again, resulting in his death.

