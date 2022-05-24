TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels allegedly exits matrimonial home over Ned Nwoko’s…

I will do everything for this woman – Man narrates how his…

Regina Daniels reacts as husband, Ned Nwoko makes comment about…

Portable excited as he bags two nominations for 2022 Headies Awards

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Fast rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable, has clenched two nominations for the Headies Award 2022.

Portable

The singer who had always wanted to make the nominee list rushed off to his Instagram, elated as he announced the news.

READ ALSO

Portable splashes millions on new Lexus

“Odogwu 001” – Portable reacts as Burna Boy…

The organizers of Headies Award had released lists of the nominees and portable made it into two categories: The Rookie of the Year as well as The Best Street Hop Artist, alongside notable singers like Naira Marley, Bella Shmurda and others.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Zazoo crooner wrote:

“I know I worked for this and I know it for me base on believe @the_headies Don Show love Akoi Grace King 👑 ZAzuu Best rookie and best street pop of the year ZAzuu ZEH ⭐️Street Ti Take Over @olamide @poco_lee Kala Wuwa Ika ZEH Nation”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels allegedly exits matrimonial home over Ned Nwoko’s new wife…

I will do everything for this woman – Man narrates how his wife helped him…

Regina Daniels reacts as husband, Ned Nwoko makes comment about marriage to…

Man narrates what his father did after spotting him at a bar with a girl

Zoo Attendant trying to impress tourists pays the ultimate price as his finger…

Bobrisky leaks chat with Tonto Dikeh, reveals why no man stays with her

Bobrisky exposes the WhatsApp message Tonto Dikeh sent to him as their fight…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Why you are ruined as a Tonto Dikeh Fan” – Kemi Olunloyo drops bomb

‘Stop bleaching your son’s skin, it’s dangerous’ – Fans blasts Tonto Dikeh

Portable excited as he bags two nominations for 2022 Headies Awards

Leaked video of Bobrisky allegedly evading his creditors after they stormed his…

Popular TikToker Oscar Brown reportedly poisoned to death by best friend

“The wife of a king” – Yul Edochie storms his first and second wife’s Instagram…

You look like man…Your girlfriend fine pass me? – Boma, Beatrice trade words at…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More