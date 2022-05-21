Portable splashes millions on new Lexus

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola better known professionally as, Portable has splashed millions of naira on a new Lexus car.
It is no doubt that Portable is very much loved by many and this has been repeatedly evidenced by how well he is treated by big personalities of Nigeria the likes of Obi Cubana, E money and a host of others.

The singer had recently arrived Nigeria after traveling to London; he had revealed that it was Emoney that had taken him to London.

The ‘zazoo’ crooner who is currently making the waves in Nigeria has blown millions of naira as he acquires a new ride for himself.

He revealed this on his Instagram as he shared image of himself seating on his new wheel.

