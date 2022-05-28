TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Rita Dominic’s husband, Fidelis Anosike finally breaks silence…

Why I stopped wearing wigs – Adesua Etomi sparks reactions…

“No be Yul Edochie be this?” – Video of Yul…

Portable tenders apology to Headies organizers after being reported to Police over threat to co-nominees (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Portable, a popular Afrobeat singer, apologizes publicly to the Headies Award organizers after making a subtle threat to his co-nominees.

This comes after the singer was nominated for two awards, ‘Best Street-Hop Artiste’ and ‘Rookie of the Year,’ for which he jokingly threatened his co-nominees and the organizers.

Following Portable’s claim, Headies filed a complaint with the police about the threat to life as it distances itself from violence.

READ ALSO

“We’ve notified the police” – Headies threatens to…

If Headies give any of my awards to anybody else there’ll be…

In an undertaking published on their page, the organizers insisted that the singer retract his threat while also stating other conditions that must be met.

In reaction to Headies, Portable affirmed that his words were just a mere statement that holds zero intentions to harm anyone.

Watch the video below …

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Rita Dominic’s husband, Fidelis Anosike finally breaks silence following…

Why I stopped wearing wigs – Adesua Etomi sparks reactions with her recent…

“No be Yul Edochie be this?” – Video of Yul Edochie and a lady…

Kizz Daniel rewards little girl who danced to ‘Buga’ with N1million

Fans react as Tems is spotted smoking cigar during vacation in US (Video)

Osas Ighodaro called out for allegedly sleeping with married colleague, Stan Nze

God gave me 59 children after 5 years of childlessness – Woman shares…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Some communities are still killing twins and triplets” Actress Hilda Dokubo…

Elon Musk announces his starlink network is coming to Nigeria; lists benefits

Lady in viral leaked Akwa Ibom tape narrates how it happened (Video)

2021/2022 UEFA Champions League prize money revealed

“You get mind o” – Reactions as Yul Edochie’s second wife declared herself ‘the…

Portable tenders apology to Headies organizers after being reported to Police…

Man cries during radio interview because wife sold his car, left him when he…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More