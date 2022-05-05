Pretty Mike advises ladies on how to find out if their man is cheating

Nigerian socialite, Pretty Mike has advised ladies on how to find out if their lovers are cheating on them with other women.

According to the socialite, any man who likes ladies with big backside will surely cheat on their woman.

He wrote,

“I just want to state a simple truth that would be beneficial to your mental health and peace of mind as an honest lover. Listen up!

If your man is a backside/backyard lover, I mean if your man likes Big Yansh”… just know that he’s a chronic cheat, no statistics is needed for proof. Infact! If he’s with you because of your bumbum, know that he can never be redeemed from cheating🤔.

Have you seen what is out there🍑? With the consistent emergence of new booties, varying in all shapes, colors, sizes,cuts and curves 😍…you really think your man would keep it in his pants for just you?

Are you kidding? Know this and know peace! Never think he’s a kept man, if he is a ikebe super lover🤣……. As long as new asses continue to leave the surgeon’s table and emerge on iG explore🙈, he will always cheat.”