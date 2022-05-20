Reactions as actress Rita Edochie reveals faces of her four children

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has shown off her children who share a striking resemblance with her.

The mother of four posted a cute video of her children and revealed that God has been faithful to them.

She captioned the video,

“My four children and I, God almighty is faithful. God almighty loves me. Thank you Jesus”.

Fans and celebrities in the comment section gushed over her beautiful children.

@ brownyigboegwu wrote;

”You are blessed mummy I tap oooo”

@ucheogbodo wrote;

“Wow 😍😍😍😍 Mama u are blessed”

@realucheebere wrote;

“Wow! Agbala ka ibe ya 🥰 your name is called Blessed”

@adinmasomadina wrote;

”Blessed ❤️

@oluchichiana007 wrote;

“You’re blessed my sweet Mama, your children are so grown and fine”

@sistermaggiofficial wrote;

”You are blessed ma’am”

See video below,