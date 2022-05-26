TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Recent reports have it that Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade popularly known as Mr Eazi and his fiancee, Temi Odetola have reportedly fixed wedding date.

Recall, weeks ago, Nigerians woke up to the news that the singer proposed to his girlfriend and subsequently got a YES in a romantic atmosphere.

The video which was shared on social media sparked reactions from the Otedola family who showed their full support for the union.

However, in a recent development, a Twitter user claimed that the duo are set to tie the knot on the 13th of August.

The tweet also claimed that veteran singer, King Sunny Ade alongside Ebenezer Obey have already been confirmed to perform at the event.

Reacting to the tweet, Nigerians congratulated the couple massively.

