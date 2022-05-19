TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I kept my marriage to Taaooma a secret – Abula

Uche Jombo reacts after being dragged into Rita Dominic’s…

Iyabo Ojo blows hot as she reacts to reports about daughter,…

Reactions as Tuface Idibia’s baby mama, Pero showers praises on Tubaba, reveals what he did

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian artist, Tuface idibia is currently in the united States spending time with his three children which he shares with Pero, his baby mama.

Pero Adeniyi in her recent post, showered praises on the singer for his fatherly role in the children’s lives. She made it clear that she is proud of him as well as the children.

READ ALSO

“Bitter, damaged and lost” – Sonia Ogiri…

Tuface and Annie Idibia react to brother, Wisdom Macaulay’s…

While gushing over the singer, she hailed the father of 8 for being the ‘loudest track dad’.

“#cheerleader loudest track dad @ehi.benzy @official2baba Go @ssfs_springers track team. Dream team. Super proud”, Pero wrote.

Pero’s post has sparked several reactions as one commenter insisted that Pero is Tuface Idibia’s first wife since she has three kids for him.

“Omo na this woman be first wife. Three children for Tubaba”, the commenter said.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I kept my marriage to Taaooma a secret – Abula

Uche Jombo reacts after being dragged into Rita Dominic’s marriage saga

Iyabo Ojo blows hot as she reacts to reports about daughter, Priscilla dating…

Evangelist Eucharia Anunobi is allegedly having an affair with her 27 year old…

Davido’s alleged girlfriend, Ama Reginald reportedly moves into singer’s house…

You are crazy – Funke Akindele slams crossdresser James Brown in video

Couple reportedly slump and die while having s*x in Oyo

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“She bought a gun to kill her ex, Olakunle Churchill” Kemi Olunloyo spills dirts…

Man married to 9 wives opens up on how he’s coping with their bedroom…

Police woman cries out for help as errant motorist allegedly zooms off with her…

FAIR MONEY LAUNCHES FAIRSAVE, A REVOLUTIONARY SAVINGS PRODUCT FAIRSAVE, UNVEILS…

Sad! Pregnant Abuja lady dies weeks after her baby shower (Details)

“I had to ‘settle’ the whole airport so as to make my…

Lady in tears as her relationship of ten years crashes (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More