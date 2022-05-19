Reactions as Tuface Idibia’s baby mama, Pero showers praises on Tubaba, reveals what he did

Popular Nigerian artist, Tuface idibia is currently in the united States spending time with his three children which he shares with Pero, his baby mama.

Pero Adeniyi in her recent post, showered praises on the singer for his fatherly role in the children’s lives. She made it clear that she is proud of him as well as the children.

While gushing over the singer, she hailed the father of 8 for being the ‘loudest track dad’.

“#cheerleader loudest track dad @ehi.benzy @official2baba Go @ssfs_springers track team. Dream team. Super proud”, Pero wrote.

Pero’s post has sparked several reactions as one commenter insisted that Pero is Tuface Idibia’s first wife since she has three kids for him.

“Omo na this woman be first wife. Three children for Tubaba”, the commenter said.