Reactions as Wizkid begins marriage plans; heightens anticipation with comment on Marvin Record’s new song

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Fans of Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Wizkid are looking forward to his wedding after the singer revealed the song that will be played on that special day.

This excitement was sparked when the Made in Lagos crooner commented on a music video shared by Mavin Records signee, Crayon.

Wizkid’s comment read:

“This is my jam, if I marry play this song.”

Hilarious reactions, however, have continued to trail the comment as many urged the singer to make good his marriage plans.

@Joshua Sea: “I can’t wait boss, choose a lady and let’s rock the song together.”

@Big mami: “But why are these people reluctant to marry? Yet the prefer throwing baby mamas around the world. So rich people don’t marry?🙃🥴.”

@Defe Bess: “I can’t wait sir. Please make it fast.”

