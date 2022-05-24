Regina Daniels reveals what Ned Nwoko did for his staff after winning the PDP Senatorial ticket in Delta

Regina Daniels, a Nollywood actress, has praised her husband, Ned Nwoko, for what he did for his staff after winning the PDP Senatorial ticket in Delta State.

Ned Nwoko, who is running for Delta North Senatorial District in the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Senate ticket, got a step closer to his dream yesterday, May 23, after winning the party’s ticket.

Regina Daniels, who took to social media to share their moments of celebration, revealed that he gave N100,000 to each of his employees.

“Hubby is so grateful and happy, he just gave more than 100 of his staff 100K each,” the actress wrote.

See the post below:

In other news; Kemi Olunloyo, a retired journalist, goes after Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh in a new way, attacking both her and her fans.

Taking to Twitter, the ex journalist, who has had a series of blasts and counterblasts with the controversial thespian, stated that any Tonto Dikeh fan is already ruined and requires counseling for his/her mental health.