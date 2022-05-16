Respect other people’s culture and religion – Blessing Okoro

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Blessing Okoro, a popular Nigerian relationship counsellor and social media personality, has some words of wisdom for everyone out there.

The self-proclaimed relationship and mental expert took to her official social media page to share that Africa has a rich culture and religion, and that people should learn to respect it.

This follows the death and burning of a female student in Nigeria by fellow students who accused her of blasphemy. Blessing Okoro went on to say that learning to respect other people’s cultures and religions will bring peace.

‘Religion and Culture is very deep in this part of the world called Africa. Please let us respect one another. Live let others live ……..”, she post on her verified Instagram page.

See post below;

