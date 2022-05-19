TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I kept my marriage to Taaooma a secret – Abula

Uche Jombo reacts after being dragged into Rita Dominic’s…

Why I feel sorry for women praising Sabinus – Kemi Olunloyo…

Rihanna gives birth to her first child with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Celebrity couple Rihanna and A$ap Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) have officially welcomed their first child together.

According to TMZ, Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on May 13 in Los Angeles. The baby’s name has not yet been revealed, and the new parents have not issued a statement.

Rihanna’s pregnancy became a Global news in late January after photos emerged of the singer, 34, proudly displaying her baby bump as she went for a stroll with Rocky, 33, in Harlem.

READ ALSO

Loyal boyfriend steps out in T-shirt that declares ‘I love…

Davido’s cousin, Sina Rambo jubilant as he welcomes…

A month before the big reveal, Rihanna had sparked pregnancy rumors while dining at Carbone, as eagle-eyed fans observed that she was “quite clearly drinking sparkling water and openly rubbing her baby bump.”

Rihanna also made the news for her daring refusal to wear the conventional maternity dresses during the course of her pregnancy.

She once told Vogue;

“I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I kept my marriage to Taaooma a secret – Abula

Uche Jombo reacts after being dragged into Rita Dominic’s marriage saga

Why I feel sorry for women praising Sabinus – Kemi Olunloyo says as she…

Iyabo Ojo blows hot as she reacts to reports about daughter, Priscilla dating…

Evangelist Eucharia Anunobi is allegedly having an affair with her 27 year old…

Fans react to Davido’s response to question about Chioma Rowland thrown at him…

“Deborah Samuel will not get any justice”- Lady says in video

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Rihanna gives birth to her first child with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky

“We don’t do fairly used” – Pere slams critics calling his SUV…

2baba tattoos names of his seven kids on his arm (Video)

Bobrisky fumes, replies after Sabinus called him a ‘senior man’

Pere splashes millions on brand new SUV (Video)

Bobrisky speaks on N450M house-warming party after reports on the mansion being…

Poor christians are those who continue to sin and don’t pay tithe- Redeemed…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More