Rihanna gives birth to her first child with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Celebrity couple Rihanna and A$ap Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) have officially welcomed their first child together.

According to TMZ, Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on May 13 in Los Angeles. The baby’s name has not yet been revealed, and the new parents have not issued a statement.

Rihanna’s pregnancy became a Global news in late January after photos emerged of the singer, 34, proudly displaying her baby bump as she went for a stroll with Rocky, 33, in Harlem.

A month before the big reveal, Rihanna had sparked pregnancy rumors while dining at Carbone, as eagle-eyed fans observed that she was “quite clearly drinking sparkling water and openly rubbing her baby bump.”

Rihanna also made the news for her daring refusal to wear the conventional maternity dresses during the course of her pregnancy.

She once told Vogue;