Romantic scene of Lizzy Gold and Yul Edochie spark reactions (Video)

Social media users react as Nollywood actress Lizzy Gold and colleague Yul Edochie act out a romantic scene in a film.

Lizzy Gold, who shared the video on her Instagram page, elicited numerous reactions from both fellow celebrities and followers who left distinct comments.

In the clip, the thespian who acted in line with the script was seen caressing Yul Edochie, kissed him and went on to twerk for him while smoking a cigarette.

Although this clip is from a movie, owing to the recent unveiling of a second wife, Judy Austin by Yul Edochie and his son, Star, fans interpreted the clip differently to suit their thought.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzygold Onuwaje (@lizzygoldofficial)

Check out reactions below: