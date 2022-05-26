TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Zicsaloma called out for allegedly demanding to sleep with…

Why I slept with my cousin for one year – Man opens up

Nigerian girl dumps her man after she saw him selling pure water,…

Romantic scene of Lizzy Gold and Yul Edochie spark reactions (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Social media users react as Nollywood actress Lizzy Gold and colleague Yul Edochie act out a romantic scene in a film.

Lizzy Gold, who shared the video on her Instagram page, elicited numerous reactions from both fellow celebrities and followers who left distinct comments.

In the clip, the thespian who acted in line with the script was seen caressing Yul Edochie, kissed him and went on to twerk for him while smoking a cigarette.

READ ALSO

“The wife of a king” – Yul Edochie storms his first and…

“Make we no hear 3rd wife oh” – Yul…

Although this clip is from a movie, owing to the recent unveiling of a second wife, Judy Austin by Yul Edochie and his son, Star, fans interpreted the clip differently to suit their thought.

Watch the video below:

Check out reactions below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Zicsaloma called out for allegedly demanding to sleep with upcoming male skit…

Why I slept with my cousin for one year – Man opens up

Nigerian girl dumps her man after she saw him selling pure water, not knowing he…

“Stop insulting me” – Regina Daniels reacts as mother furiously accuses her of…

‘It is better to have a child with someone you’re not in love with’ – Yvonne…

‘Stop bleaching your son’s skin, it’s dangerous’ – Fans blasts Tonto Dikeh

Herbalist impregnates female customer, clashes with her husband over baby’s…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Moment female IG star caught woman opening her car to sit and snap pictures

Man who reportedly lost his wife and four children to IPOB attack, speaks

Singer, Teni reveals intention to undergo butt enlargement surgery

Romantic scene of Lizzy Gold and Yul Edochie spark reactions (Video)

How Tonto Dikeh ruined many lives – Kemi Olunloyo speaks as she calls on NAPTIP…

Ka3na declares to run for president under APC

Headies 2022: It hurts not being nominated – Laycon cries out

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More