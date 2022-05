Sad! Pregnant Abuja lady dies weeks after her baby shower (Details)

A pregnant Abuja-based lady identified as Princess has unfortunately lost her life, few weeks after her baby shower.

Nollywood actress, Sonia Ogiri, who was friends with the lady took to her Instagram page to mourn her.

“RIP Princess. I haven’t been able to understand the story behind your passing. How princess? You were the first set of people I met in Abuja years ago. You can’t leave in Abuja as a girl/woman and you don’t know Princess or her shop. I have been confused cause you were not sick, no signs, no notice, you were full of life as you began your day.

How can you d*e with this pregnancy few weeks after baby shower? Oh GOD have mercy I don’t know what to type. I remember how tight you hugged me few months ago in Abuja when we saw. Wait so no more princess in Blue world Plaza Wuse 2? Wow. My heart is broken . Till we meet again Dear Princess. Sleep peacefully”, she wrote.