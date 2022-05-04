Sammie exposes Tega Dominic, drops bombshell on what she did to him and Angel (Video)

Although the Big Brother Naija reunion has yet to air, many housemates have been shading and dragging themselves.

Sameul Jacob, also known as Sammie, has revealed details about what Tega did to him and his former love interest, Angel JB Smith.

Sammie participated in an Instagram live session with Emmanuel Umoh, during which he shockingly revealed that Tega stole his and Angel’s chicken.

Recall how Sammie and Angel, who were housemates, were enraged and shocked when one of their chickens was stolen? Cross, who was the head of the house at the time, had cursed the thief.

Unfortunately, the perpetrator was never found, and the case was dropped.

As the housemates prepare for the reunion, Sammie revealed that Tega was the one who stole the chicken.

He said,

“That chicken wey loss for that house, that chicken, that my chicken wey me and my friend be get, na Tega carry am,na Tega”.

Though, Emmanuel tried defending Tega, Sammie wasn’t here for it as he insisted that the mother of one stole his chicken.