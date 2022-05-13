Scary moment teen actress Ifedi Sharon slipped on tiles, ‘broke’ her waist during movie shoot

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Ifedi Sharon, a rising Nigerian actress, has revealed how she broke her waist while filming a movie.

The 18-year-old actress explained how she slipped and fell on the floor tiles on her Instagram page.

Captioning the video, Sharon also disclosed that she still hasn’t recovered from the pains from that fall.

She wrote;

“PLEASE CAN SOMEONE CHECK ON ME THIS ONE DON PASS FILM OOOO, I NEED PARACETAMOL”

Since Sharon shared her ordeal, a number of followers have expressed their concern, and individuals are additionally questioning how her restoration goes.

Watch the video below;

A fan requested;

“Hope u didn’t break ur waist”

Sharon replied;

“I did, I want to purchase some medicine”.

See more exchange  below;

 

