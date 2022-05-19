“She bought a gun to kill her ex, Olakunle Churchill” Kemi Olunloyo spills dirts about Tonto Dikeh

Kemi Olunloyo, an investigative journalist, has retaliated against actress Tonto Dikeh after she accused her of being mentally unstable.
The drama started when Kemi Olunloyo had a live video session with Tonto Dikeh’s ex, Kpokpogri, to address reports that Tonto Dikeh was responsible for the demolition of his house.
Kemi Olunloyo claimed in the video that Tonto Dikeh was only bragging and was not responsible for the demolished building. She went on to label the actress a clout chaser for attempting to sell a ‘power image’ to the public.
Tonto Dikeh used her social media story in response to the video to threaten Kemi Olunloyo with jail term.
he wrote:
It’s like Kemi wants me to talk to her or something…
Na Ogun go help me put her for jail. Make we start to do Go Fund Me for you again.
Agbaya!!! Olodo Mrs Clout”.
In a lengthy post on her Instagram page, Kemi Olunloyo claimed that Tonto Dikeh purchased a gun in Ghana attempting to kill her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.
Kemi Olunloyo noted how she defended and protected Tonto Dikeh during many of her altercations and drama on Instagram, yet the actress was wishing her bad luck.
“I have the right to ask why Tonto was bragging about her ex boyfriend’s mansion demolition. I supported Tonto Dikeh when she was going through extreme domestic violence and purchased a gun in Ghana attempting to kill Churchill her ex husband.”
“As she was laying curses on another journalist Azuka Ogujuiba, I counseled Azuka on how to handle a dirty bitter divorce of public figures. This is what I’m teaching my journalism interns @2222mediaschool now. After leaving Port Harcourt prison, singer Dencia fed me, bought me new clothes and bought me a ticket to travel home to Ibadan. “
“My daddy late Alabo Graham Douglas housed me for 30 days in his hotel and took me to meet Pastor Ibiyeomie who I’ve never asked a single Naira from till today. Dencia started the fundraiser, Yele Sowore the 3rd donor sent me money from New York and promoted the fundraiser heavily on Sahara Reporters. Tonto was the second donor with 200k, I can’t believe.”
“It’s the same person that is professing Ogun to help me send me back to prison. Did she rush to donate that money for clout in one of the most controversial clout fundraisers known to man. Hushpuppi wanted me to beg Linda Ikeji first, Emenike contacted me lashing out at all these “small children insulting my wellness” and paid off disgracing all the donation clout chasers”.
