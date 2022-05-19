“She bought a gun to kill her ex, Olakunle Churchill” Kemi Olunloyo spills dirts about Tonto Dikeh

Kemi Olunloyo, an investigative journalist, has retaliated against actress Tonto Dikeh after she accused her of being mentally unstable.

The drama started when Kemi Olunloyo had a live video session with Tonto Dikeh’s ex, Kpokpogri, to address reports that Tonto Dikeh was responsible for the demolition of his house.

Kemi Olunloyo claimed in the video that Tonto Dikeh was only bragging and was not responsible for the demolished building. She went on to label the actress a clout chaser for attempting to sell a ‘power image’ to the public.

Tonto Dikeh used her social media story in response to the video to threaten Kemi Olunloyo with jail term.

he wrote:

It’s like Kemi wants me to talk to her or something… Na Ogun go help me put her for jail. Make we start to do Go Fund Me for you again. Agbaya!!! Olodo Mrs Clout”.

In a lengthy post on her Instagram page, Kemi Olunloyo claimed that Tonto Dikeh purchased a gun in Ghana attempting to kill her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

Kemi Olunloyo noted how she defended and protected Tonto Dikeh during many of her altercations and drama on Instagram, yet the actress was wishing her bad luck.