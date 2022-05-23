TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels allegedly exits matrimonial home over Ned Nwoko’s…

I will do everything for this woman – Man narrates how his…

Video of Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko heightens pregnancy…

“She don wound all her kind” – Lady stirs reactions as she says only broke girls date more than one man (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A young woman has taken to social media to lambast unfaithful ladies who have intimate relationship with more than one man at the same time.
The lady claims that the chief reason many women enter amorous relationship with more than one man is because they are financially dependent.

She says that any lady who decides to go out with another man while already in a relationship with one is a hungry lady.
Her claim has sparked varied reactions among netizens.

her_candiness wrote: “You think?? Some people can’t just be faithful even if you give them the world so I disagree”

READ ALSO

I believe men should make money before they fall in love –…

“Take it easy on me” – Eniola Badmus cries out as men flood…

14_characters wrote: ” We need to protect her seriously”

the_real_tobe_official wrote: “Ahhhh she don wound all her kind”

dorimevibes wrote: “It could also mean she doesnt want to put her eggs in one basket. So when the first guy disappoints her she has another option to turn to”
Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels allegedly exits matrimonial home over Ned Nwoko’s new wife…

I will do everything for this woman – Man narrates how his wife helped him…

Video of Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko heightens pregnancy speculations

Zoo Attendant trying to impress tourists pays the ultimate price as his finger…

Regina Daniels reacts as husband, Ned Nwoko makes comment about marriage to…

Embattled man seeks advice over girlfriend who finds it difficult to say…

Man who spent 16 years studying ritualism claims Davido is one, reveals why…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“She don wound all her kind” – Lady stirs reactions as she says only…

“Be careful who you have a child with” – Tega Dominic shades ex-husband as…

Ngozi Ezeonu marks 57th birthday with ageless photos

Nkechi Blessing excited after anonymous fan placed her on N1m monthly allowance

Blessing Okoro goes emotional as she marks 33rd birthday

Alex Unusual, Ozo, and others, storm AY Makun’s house to celebrate child…

Kemi Olunloyo gives update after Tonto Dikeh stormed Lagos to beat her up; says…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More