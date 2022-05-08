“She sef don find her own Mr. Eazi”-Reactions as DJ Cuppy kisses mystery guy who gifted her flowers

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A photo of Nigerian Disc Jockey Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy with an unknown guy has sparked online dating rumors.

During a recent meeting, the guy appears to have given her a bouquet of flowers, for which she thanked him by planting a kiss on his cheek.

Cuppy and her mystery man both posed for the camera while she pecked him as if to suggest they were really close and intended to set tongues wagging.

See some reactions:

Abuchi Gucci @abuchi_handle: Am I missing something? If this is truly cuppy, where’s her boobs.? I thought its a guy

On63rd @pahrousty: She sef don go find herself her own Mr Eazi na

Ebenezert @Ebenplusworld: Ohhh I didn’t know @ AsiwajuLerry cleaned up is tribal marks and lost weight. His dreadlocks is still cool though

MANUELS @manuelcletus: See her hairstyle like for zazooo
spider man @Spidermanoflife: She’s actually zazoo cousin

