“She should have taken lessons from BBNaija’s Khloe” Toke Makinwa ridiculed as she shows off her backside

Toke Makinwa, a media personality and actress, has caused a stir online by flaunting her toned body.

Toke Makinwa is one of the many celebrities who have undergone plastic surgery.

Toke Makinwa is one of the few people who has openly admitted to having surgery and isn’t ashamed to talk about it.

She is now an outspoken activist campaigning for the normalization of surgery.

The actress is currently trending online as she shared a video of her showing off her huge backside.

This has set the internet ablaze as many questioned the doctor who did her.

esskayboa : Goan collect ur money back! Even sex you hips de attractive pass this

hardewunmii_ : Naahhhhh, her hips aren’t even straight, the doctor should be sued. It’s giving sqaurebob square pant

herroyalcutest : Can someone tell her this is nonsense

sapphire_x_x : The hips no balance now y’all should take lessons from Khloe

estradas_ignacious : She looked better before oh…be like she go touch am again

floxy_ray : So doctor give u this kind thing and u really carry am dey go ur house

https://instagram.com/stories/tokemakinwa/2845410008290725827?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=