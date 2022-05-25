TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates what his father did after spotting him at a bar with…

True love still exists – Reactions as man born without jaws…

Bobrisky leaks chat with Tonto Dikeh, reveals why no man stays…

“She should have taken lessons from BBNaija’s Khloe” Toke Makinwa ridiculed as she shows off her backside

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Toke Makinwa, a media personality and actress, has caused a stir online by flaunting her toned body.

Toke Makinwa is one of the many celebrities who have undergone plastic surgery.

Toke Makinwa is one of the few people who has openly admitted to having surgery and isn’t ashamed to talk about it.

READ ALSO

Organizers announce premiere of BBNaija Season 6 Reunion,…

“Your best feature is your beautiful smile” –…

She is now an outspoken activist campaigning for the normalization of surgery.

The actress is currently trending online as she shared a video of her showing off her huge backside.

This has set the internet ablaze as many questioned the doctor who did her.

esskayboa : Goan collect ur money back! Even sex you hips de attractive pass this

hardewunmii_ : Naahhhhh, her hips aren’t even straight, the doctor should be sued. It’s giving sqaurebob square pant

herroyalcutest : Can someone tell her this is nonsense

sapphire_x_x : The hips no balance now y’all should take lessons from Khloe

estradas_ignacious : She looked better before oh…be like she go touch am again

floxy_ray : So doctor give u this kind thing and u really carry am dey go ur house

https://instagram.com/stories/tokemakinwa/2845410008290725827?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates what his father did after spotting him at a bar with a girl

True love still exists – Reactions as man born without jaws marries…

Bobrisky leaks chat with Tonto Dikeh, reveals why no man stays with her

Bobrisky exposes the WhatsApp message Tonto Dikeh sent to him as their fight…

Pregnant wife confronts husband’s side chick over affair with her husband

Reactions as Kizz Daniel reveals the meaning of his song, ‘Buga’

Nigerian girl dumps her man after she saw him selling pure water, not knowing he…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“She should have taken lessons from BBNaija’s Khloe” Toke Makinwa ridiculed as…

Photo Story: Pastor donates mini estate, car to Deborah Samuel’s parents

Boy with rare eyes breaks down in tears as he shares horrible message he…

Woman whose neck mysteriously started bending backwards, shares heartbreaking…

24-year-old lady killed by her boyfriend for calling off their relationship of…

Why I want to do away with Bobrisky – Tonto Dikeh finally opens up

Crossdresser spotted catwalking along the road with short gown (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More