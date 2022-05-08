Simi addresses fans who raised concerns on the need to change stylist over ‘poor dressing’

Simisola ‘Simi’ Kosoko, a popular Afropop singer, breaks the silence involving her outfit choices as raised by fans.

Simi was recently attacked on social media by a user who criticized her choice of dress.

“Baby, you need to change your stylist,” the user wrote, which garnered lots of likes that confirmed that fans are in support of a new stylist for her.

The mother of one in an interview with The Punch emphasized the attacks on her dressing by internet users whom she believes to be trolls.

“I believe that everybody is entitled to their opinions. Some people may say that they don’t like my dress, shoes or any other thing. I don’t find that surprising or strange because there are also a lot of dresses and shoes that I don’t like. I like to be comfortable in whatever I wear and that is what dictates my outfits,” Simi stated.

Adding to her points, the Duduke crooner stated,

“A lot of people have expressed their views about my dress sense on social media. Sometimes, I ‘humour’ them.

simi