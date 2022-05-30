Simi celebrates daughter’s second birthday with heart melting note (Video)

Simi Kosoko, a popular Nollywood actress, celebrates the second birthday of her adorable daughter, Adejare.

Simi’s ‘Duduke’ song’s inspiration is two years old today, and the mother took to Instagram to shower her beloved with a heartfelt note.

Adekunle Gold’s wife penned a love note addressed to Adejare while sharing an adorable moment with her daughter.

“My baby. My twin. You’re a wonder. You’re everything I prayed for and then much more. If I start to mention them now, it will turn to bragging. But I don’t love you because of how smart you are.

I love you because you are the light of my life. I’m so proud to be your mommy. You’re my biggest, most precious, most wonderful gift. Your life and future are, as they have been since your conception, in the hands of God Almighty.

Therefore you cannot fail. You cannot suffer. You will prosper. You will thrive. You will shine so bright in all the days of your long, fruitful life. You will be as strong as you are kind.

Darkness will fear and evade you because God’s light will radiate from you and your spirit. I pray that you love and know God by and for yourself. All In Jesus’ Mighty name.