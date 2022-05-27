TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Zicsaloma called out for allegedly demanding to sleep with…

Rita Dominic’s husband, Fidelis Anosike finally breaks silence…

“No be Yul Edochie be this?” – Video of Yul…

Singer Osinachi’s husband slammed with homicide charges, may be sentenced to death

News
By Ezie Innocent

The Federal Government of Nigeria has filed 23-count charges against Peter Nwachukwu, the late popular gospel artist, Osinachi, before the Federal Capital Territory High Court.

The late gospel singer died on April 8, allegedly as a result of complications from injuries she suffered after he assaulted her.

According to court papers filed on May 20, 2022, by Mrs Yewande Gbola-Awopetun, Head, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Ministry of Justice, Mr Nwachukwu was charged with culpable homicide contrary to section 221 of the Penal Code which is punishable with death.

READ ALSO

Peter Nielsen who killed his Nigerian singer wife and…

IGP explains why husband and of late gospel singer, Osinachi…

Count one reads “That you Peter Nwachukwu, 56, male, on the 8th of April, 2022 at Aco Estate, opposite police station, Lugbe, Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did commit an offence to with: culpable homicide punishable with d€ath in that you caused the death of Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu by your various acts of violence and aggravated assault with the knowledge that her death would be the probable consequence of your acts.”

Count two “Statement of offence: Wilfully placing a person in fear of physical injury contrary to section 4(1) of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015 and punishable under the same section of the Act.”

No date has been fixed for the commencement of hearing.

It was gathered that Sister Osinachi popular for her song ‘Ekwueme’ died on Friday, April 8 and had been on life support for the past two months after a severe beating by her husband.

Until her death, Sister Osinachi had featured in some popular gospel songs like “Nara Ekele” by Pastor Paul Enenche (Dunamis, Abuja), “Ekwueme” by Prospa Ochimana, and lots more.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Zicsaloma called out for allegedly demanding to sleep with upcoming male skit…

Rita Dominic’s husband, Fidelis Anosike finally breaks silence following…

“No be Yul Edochie be this?” – Video of Yul Edochie and a lady…

“Stop insulting me” – Regina Daniels reacts as mother furiously accuses her of…

‘It is better to have a child with someone you’re not in love with’ – Yvonne…

Fans react as Tems is spotted smoking cigar during vacation in US (Video)

Romantic scene of Lizzy Gold and Yul Edochie spark reactions (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Singer Osinachi’s husband slammed with homicide charges, may be sentenced to…

I am no longer born again and I’m enjoying it -Tonto Dikeh reveals state of her…

“I dey enjoy outside” – Tonto Dikeh reveals she has…

If my love for you is fake, may my m0ther never live long – Lady professes…

Beautiful wife breaks down in tears as her husband gifts her a brand new car as…

I will be very annoyed if I see anybody I don’t know at my wedding –…

Lady shares her experience with little niece who wanted to unlock her phone

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More