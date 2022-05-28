“Some communities are still killing twins and triplets” Actress Hilda Dokubo cries out

Hilda Dokubo, a Nollywood actress, has spoken out against the ongoing killings of twins, triplets, and babies who lose their mothers during childbirth.

The actress questioned why communities would still hold such antiquated beliefs in 2022.

Hilda Dokubo hoped that once politics were over, the new government would overturn such a law.

Hilda wrote,

“Please help me understand this…in 2022 some communities are still killing twins and triplets and those who their mothers died giving birth… Seriously how is how the child enters the world, the child’s fault? Hopefully, when the politicians finish with politics, they will take on the responsibility of governance. It’s a zoned out weekend people”.

